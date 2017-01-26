Breanna White sentenced for sexual abuse charges

Grants Pass, Ore.– The Josephine County woman convicted of killing one of the passengers in her car… after crashing in Grants pass will serve over 20 years in prison.
Breanna White was sentenced to two and a half years for two counts of sexual abuse and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor. That is on top of the 18 year sentence for the car crash in August 2015 that left 15 year old Aryen Chambers dead.
Chambers’ mother believes justice has been served, but it doesn’t take the pain she feels every day from losing her daughter.
“She was the most loving child,” says Terri Puckett. “She didn’t hate anyone, she was happy all the time, she was incredible.”
White’s sister Bridgette Lasseign offered Aryen’s family an apology after the hearing saying, “My sister is sorry for everything that’s happening and I am sure that if she could go back in time she would.”
White was also sentenced to 15 months for conspiring to rob her grandmother’s home to pay for her bail.