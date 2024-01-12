Britt Festival applies to expand season

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival is looking to expand its summer season.

Britt says it is looking for more flexibility in case of cancellations. Britt says they might not end up using the extended season depending on whether shows get cancelled. Last summer, Britt had to cancel a number of shows due to wildfire smoke, and says it applies to expand its season every year.

Jackson County Commissioners have not yet made their decision.

