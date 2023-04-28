Britt Festival tickets on sale

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The day is finally here for local music fans. Tickets for this season’s lineup of concerts at the Britt Festival are officially on sale.

This season’s big names include Ringo Starr, Kelsea Ballerini, The Head And The Heart, Switchfoot, and more.

Remember, Britt doesn’t use third-party services. So be sure to buy your tickets directly from http://www.brittfest.org. You can also check out the full concert lineup while you’re there.

