House fire displaces residents in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Fire District 1 and Kingsley Field Fire Department put out a house fire Thursday.

It happened at the 1000 block of Homedale Road in Klamath Falls right before 3:00 p.m. on April 27.

When crews got on scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

One person inside suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by EMS crews on scene.

Everyone else got out safe.

Fire crews saved multiple pets from the burning home, but sadly three dogs and multiple birds didn’t make it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.