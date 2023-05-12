Brookings city council to vote on terminating city manager Janell Howard

oward’s

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Brookings city manager, Janell Hjob, is in question once again.

The city council voted 3-to-2 for the city’s attorney to draft an agreement to terminate Howard’s contract next month.

In July 2022, Howard was charged with one count of misdemeanor theft.

The Curry County DA‘s office reduced her charge to a violation, after she pled ‘no contest’.

However, documents from the DA‘s office, filed by the Brookings Fred Meyer store’s ‘loss prevention department,’ shows an additional 15 other incidents accusing Howard of theft.

“This council has spent the majority of it’s meeting time, both public meetings and executive sessions discussing the city manager,” Brookings City Councilor Andy martin said. “Daily I hear from local residents about the outrage this council has caused by deciding to move forward with the city manager who lacks public trust and employee trust.”

In January, Howard was reinstated as city manager.

Since then, people have packed city council meetings in opposition of her reinstatement.

On Monday, council member martin motioned a vote to terminate her contract effective immediately, but it failed.

Now, the council will meet on May 15, to look at ending her contract in June.

