Former OSF Exec. Director creates consulting firm to help the arts 

Posted by Shellye Leggett May 11, 2023

The former Oregon Shakespeare Festival Executive Director, David Schmitz, left the organization in January 2023. We’re now learning what he’s been up to since then. After the hardships OSF experienced throughout the pandemic, Schmitz developed a purpose driven consulting firm to help other organizations experiencing similar troubles. It’s called Amplify Leadership Advisors. It focuses on creating success stories for arts organizations. It provides transitional leadership, management counseling and coaching and project execution that helps elevate arts organizations in the changing times.

“What I realized, is that’s what I’m really interested in. Investing in the next generation of leadership, management coaching, especially for new leaders of arts organizations, new leaders of performing arts organizations. Helping them with my expertise, really become, as someone said to me earlier, really learn from the mistakes of the past, so that they can make new mistakes, so they can learn forward and lean forward into the future,” said David Schmitz, the Principal Advisor of Amplify Leadership Advisors.

Schmitz said his goal is to work towards a vibrant and sustainable arts industry by 2050.

Shellye Leggett
Shellye Leggett is an anchor and producer for NBC5 News. You can also catch her anchoring on KMVU FOX26. She comes to the Rogue Valley from Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was a nightside reporter and fill-in weekend anchor for KOAT Action 7 News for 3 years. She has also reported in Colorado Springs, Colorado, South Bend, Indiana and Bozeman, Montana. Shellye was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. She graduated from North Park University in Chicago, Illinois with a B.A. in Communication Studies. She then earned a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from DePaul University in Chicago. In her free time, she loves to hang out with her fiancé who's in the Navy, her cat “Tootsie,” watch scary movies with friends and spend time with her extended family who live all over the West Coast. Shellye is excited to explore Southern Oregon and North California and tell your stories.
