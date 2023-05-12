Former OSF Exec. Director creates consulting firm to help the arts 

The former Oregon Shakespeare Festival Executive Director, David Schmitz, left the organization in January 2023. We’re now learning what he’s been up to since then. After the hardships OSF experienced throughout the pandemic, Schmitz developed a purpose driven consulting firm to help other organizations experiencing similar troubles. It’s called Amplify Leadership Advisors. It focuses on creating success stories for arts organizations. It provides transitional leadership, management counseling and coaching and project execution that helps elevate arts organizations in the changing times.

“What I realized, is that’s what I’m really interested in. Investing in the next generation of leadership, management coaching, especially for new leaders of arts organizations, new leaders of performing arts organizations. Helping them with my expertise, really become, as someone said to me earlier, really learn from the mistakes of the past, so that they can make new mistakes, so they can learn forward and lean forward into the future,” said David Schmitz, the Principal Advisor of Amplify Leadership Advisors.

Schmitz said his goal is to work towards a vibrant and sustainable arts industry by 2050.

