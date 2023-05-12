A successful fundraiser at Shasta Elementary School

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Shasta Elementary School in Klamath Falls finally reached an amazing fundraising goal.

You won’t believe what happened next.

The kids worked hard to sell one-dollar tickets for their Shasta Booster Club.

It supports projects like an outdoor classroom and bike park on campus.

After their annual spring carnival last Friday they reached their target of $45,000.

“The kids reached the target of forty five thousand dollars, they were able to turn their principal, in this case it was me, into a human sundae”, said Randy Rose, Shasta Elementary School.

That’s right their incentive for the fundraiser was principal randy rose would become an ice cream cone complete with all the fixings.

Principal rose was bravely covered in ice cream, chocolate syrup, butterscotch, whipped cream, marshmallows and he was topped off with sprinkles.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.