UPDATE: Link Trail brush fire closes highway in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A wildfire was reported at 1:44 p.m., and confirmed, in the California Avenue area of Klamath Falls today.
According to Craig Andresen, Fire Marshal for Klamath County Fire District 1, the fire has reached 10 percent containment with all forward growth of the fire stopped as of 6 p.m. Early estimates of 30 acres has been reduced to approximately 10 acres in size.
All aerial resources have been released and all ground units were working working on containment and mop up. Swift efforts on all involved helped stop forward fire growth.
The fire is currently under investigation.
No evacuations were immediately put into place, but Highway 97 was closed to traffic at milepost 247.
By 4:53 p.m., one lane of the highway was reopened with vehicles being escorted in alternating directions behind pilot cars.