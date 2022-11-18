Buffalo declares state of emergency, braces for ‘historic’ snowfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NBC) – A state of emergency is in effect for Buffalo, New York as a major snowstorm bears down on the area.

Residents are bracing for upwards of four feet of snow with white-out conditions and nearly impossible travel.

Already, some people are trying to dig out as heavy snowfall shows no signs of letting up and snowplows are having trouble keeping up as snow piles up on city streets.

The National Weather Service warns of potential paralyzing conditions and damage to infrastructure.

The storm is so intense that the buffalo bills have moved their Sunday game to Detroit where they will play the Cleveland Browns.