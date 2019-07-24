Building evacuated at Pelican Bay State Prison due to suspicious substance

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – A mysterious substance prompted partial evacuations of two California state prisons Tuesday.
The California Department of Corrections said on the morning of July 23, a letter was received at the Pelican Bay State Prison’s administration building. Writing on the letter indicated that it could contain a “suspicious substance.”
The administration building was evacuated as a precaution and the letter was sealed in a bag to prevent possible exposure.
The DOC said Centinela State Prison also received a similar letter and precautions were taken within the mailroom of that institution.
So far, there are no reports of injuries as the DOC works with other agencies to determine what the substance in the letter is.
The DOC said they’d update the public once they learn more about the situation.