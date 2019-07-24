Alleged drug dealer arrested in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Portland man was arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in Roseburg.
The Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team said on July 22, they executed a search warrant at a residence on Southeast Pine Street.
During the search, investigators said they found 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine and 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Firearms, cash and other evidence of drug-related activity were also found.
“This is a huge amount of meth and heroin,” investigators said, “usually possessed only by very high-level dealers.”
47-year-old Galen Trigg of Portland was arrested as a result of the search. DINT said he had a warrant out for his arrest from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Trigg is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of illegal drugs and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.