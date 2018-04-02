Burglary suspect shot by homeowner now behind bars

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man who was shot and wounded while reportedly trying to force his way into a Cave Junction residence was released from the hospital and booked into the Josephine County Jail.
In the early morning hours of March 28, a Cave Junction homeowner called police to report a burglary.
According to Oregon State Police, the homeowner fired several warning shots as 28-year-old Kristopher Alan Nelson tried to force his way into a residence. Eventually, Nelson was shot in the leg. He was found by responding officers in the homeowner’s yard.
OSP said Nelson was taken to the hospital after the incident. On April 1, he was transferred from the hospital to the Josephine County Jail. He was booked on multiple charges including attempted murder, burglary, and unlawful use of a dangerous weapon.
Nelson already had a felony warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court to face a charge related to a weapons offense, OSP said.
It does not appear the homeowner will face any charges related to the shooting.