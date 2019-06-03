Burn pile reignites two weeks later

ASHLAND, Ore. – After an old burn pile reignited outside of Ashland, the Oregon Department of Forestry is reminding the public to make sure debris piles are dead out.
ODF said on Sunday, firefighters were sent to a property on East Antelope Road north of Ashland to put out a burn pile that reignited two weeks after it set on fire.
“This particular debris burn was active in the middle of May during the rainy period we saw here in the Rogue Valley,” ODF explained. “Despite the precipitation and a span of two weeks, it reignited on its own and sparked a fire in green grass, brush, and timber in the area.”
While crews were able to keep the fire to under half-an-acre, ODF said it serves as a reminder for landowners to monitor burn piles. “If you burned debris in the last month, check your old piles and make sure they’re 100% out,” ODF said.
For the latest fire restrictions in Jackson and Josephine Counties, visit http://www.swofire.com