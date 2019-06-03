Man arrested after pursuit in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested after he tried to get away from police in Klamath Falls.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on June 3, deputies tried to stop an SUV driven by 43-year-old Thomas Lee Kenworthy Jr. after he was seen making an illegal U-turn on Crater Lake Parkway.
Kenworthy didn’t stop and fled onto Shasta Way, where the SUV collided with another vehicle.
However, the crash didn’t stop Kenworthy, who continued driving until he hit another vehicle in a parking lot across from Sherm’s Thunderbird. That’s where deputies were able to get Kenworthy out of the vehicle and arrest him.
Nobody was injured during the pursuit, which lasted less than three minutes. During that time, the sheriff’s office was actively notifying local schools so they could be placed in lock-out, but the incident was over before the precautions were enacted.
Kenworthy was charged with resisting arrest, hit-and-run and attempt to elude.