Buttigieg, Sanders request Iowa caucus recanvass

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC) – Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders file recanvass requests of the Iowa caucuses.
The requests come one day after the Iowa Democratic Party released updated caucus results awarding Buttigieg 14 national delegates and Sanders 12.
The Sanders campaign is asking for a recanvass in 28 locations citing “mathematical errors and inconsistencies.”
The Buttigieg campaign is requesting the party check the results in 66 precincts.
A recanvass would mean a check of the vote count against paper records to ensure the counts were reported accurately.
So far, the NBC decision desk has not declared a winner in the state citing potential inconsistencies and apparent mistakes in at least a dozen precincts.