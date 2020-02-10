Home
United Way seeks nominations for ‘Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year’

United Way seeks nominations for ‘Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year’

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Nominations are now being taken for ‘Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year’.

This is the 26th year the United Way of the Klamath Basin has hosted the event.

The effort is aimed at recognizing the work of volunteers in Klamath County, and neighboring towns in northern California.

An awards banquet will be held at the Klamath Senior Center on April 21st as part of National Volunteer Week.

You’ll find details and nomination forms online:  www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »