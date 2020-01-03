C.A. law enforcement agency reacts to new deadly force law

YREKA, Calif. — It’s being called the strictest use of force law in the country.
A new California law aimed at limiting fatal police interactions is now in effect.
It’s the first change to the policy since 1872.
California peace officers are now only allowed to use deadly force when “necessary” under the law.
Previously, it was defined as when “reasonable.”
As of January 1st, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says it’s updated its policy and training procedures.
However, Sheriff Jon Lopey says he doesn’t foresee any significant changes in how the agency will use deadly force.
“My experience has shown that peace officers exercise an extraordinary amount of discretion and they use a lot of restraint when using force of any kind,” said Sheriff Lopey.
Sheriff Lopey says it’s possible the legislation could leave his agency and others more susceptible to civil suits.
But when it comes to how the legislation will affect them day-to-day, he says the agency will continue to re-enforce the importance of looking at other options before using deadly force.
