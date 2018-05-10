Home
California bets big on solar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC News) – California’s Energy Commission has approved new building standards which will require new single-family homes and low rise apartment buildings to have solar panels starting in 2020.

“It helps propel us toward our long-term greenhouse gas reduction goals and it helps clean up the air, both indoor and outdoor,” says energy commissioner Andrew McAllister.

Still, that comes at a price. Experts estimate solar panels could add as much as $10,000 to the cost of a new home in one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.

Supporters of the new standard believe energy bills will be much smaller and more than pay for the added cost of a home.

