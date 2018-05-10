Update: missing endangered man found safe

Update (05/10/18 9:20 a.m.) – The Vancouver Police Department said Ernest Reynolds was found and is safe. They provided no further details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s disappearance or hit safe return.
Original story: VANCOUVER, Wash. – Police in Washington State are asking the public to keep an eye out for an endangered missing man who may be trying to make his way to Medford.
According to the Vancouver Police Department, 25-year-old Ernest Reynolds is a resident of Vancouver Washington. He was last seen in the Portland area at about 5:45 Tuesday morning.
Police said Reynolds has “significant medical issues and takes medication.” He may be confused and trying to make his way to Medford, Oregon. Reynolds may have a gun, but at this point, no threats of harm have been made.
VPD describes Reynolds as a mixed race man, 5’9” tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black work pants, black shoes and a black shirt bearing images of shoes. Reynolds also wears glasses and has a “scar-type mark” above his left eye. He may be driving a white 2008 Suzuki SX4 with Washington plate number 130-YRM.
If anyone sees Reynolds, they’re encouraged to call 911.