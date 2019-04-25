California driver targeted pedestrians, police say

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (NBC News) — Investigators say the man who drove his car into a group of pedestrians in Sunnyvale, California Tuesday evening did so intentionally.
Eight people were hurt, several of them critically.
“All evidence obtained indicates that this was an intentional act, that the driver purposely sped up, ran into the crosswalk, and purposely tried to injure the pedestrians,” Captain Jim Choi of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
The driver, 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples, was arrested at the scene of the crash.
“We are recommending eight counts of attempted murder based upon the evidence we have obtained from the scene,” Choi said.
Don Draper witnessed the crash and confronted Peoples immediately after.
“I was just yelling at him “What is the matter with you? What is the matter with you? And he was saying ‘Thank you, Jesus. I love you, Jesus,'” Draper says.
The suspect’s mother doesn’t believe her son did it on purpose.
“I wish we could rewind the clock 24 hours or so and maybe I could talk to him more,” said Leevell Peoples.
Police have not identified a possible motive.
