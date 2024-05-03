New playground at Grants Pass’ Reinhart Volunteer Park opens

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The new playground structures at Reinhart Volunteer Park in Grants Pass opened Friday.

According to the city, the new playground replaces one built back in 1993 and is ADA compliant. The playground was funded entirely by the Tourism Lodging Tax revenue in conjunction with a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Land Water and Conservation Fund.

There are two structures, one for 5 to 12-year-old kids and also a Tot Lot for 2 to 5-year-olds. The two structure set up was chosen after receiving community input. Additional funding was secured to add rubber tile to the complete playground surfacing as well as a hopscotch grid.

