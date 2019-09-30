Home
California governor signs bill allowing pay for college athletes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – College athletes in California will have an easier time getting paid for endorsements under a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The measure would give student-athletes the ability to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness.

The “Fair Pay to Play Act” takes effect on January 1, 2023.

Currently, the NCAA bans student-athletes from making any money while playing college sports. That, while colleges and universities can make millions promoted their athletes.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, the NCAA called the act “unconstitutional.”

