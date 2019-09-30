Fire season to end on ODF-protected lands in Jackson, Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – On October 1, the 2019 fire season will be over on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
ODF said recent cool weather and rains helped bring an end to what could be considered a relatively mild fire season. However, firefighters were still kept busy with 214 fires that burned a combined 324 acres. “This is a remarkable accomplishment for the District,” ODF explained, “as firefighters were able to keep more than 98% of fires under 10 acres.”
While the declaration includes state, private, county, city and Bureau of Land Management forestlands in southwestern Oregon, many fire agencies still require permits for burning.
You can learn more about fire season and fire prevention at http://www.swofire.com