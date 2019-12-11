California law firm argues standardized tests are discriminatory

BERKELEY, Calif. (KNTV) – A Southern California law firm wants the University of California system to drop standardized testing from its admission process.
The firm, which has filed a lawsuit against the university system, calls using SAT and ACT scores as unconstitutional.
The firm argues standardized testing discriminates against poor and minority students who may not have access to additional tutoring required to do well on those tests.
A spokesperson for the University of California System issued a statement calling the lawsuit “disappointing.”
The university system said they have spent a lot of resources studying the issue and has set up a task force to study the issue. The special task force is expected to release their recommendations and findings next year. The group says they may recommend to make the test scores optional or abandon them altogether.