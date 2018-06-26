California man arrested for drug trafficking in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – At the culmination of a two-year investigation, Medford police arrested a Stockton, California man for allegedly running a major heroin distribution ring in the Rogue Valley.
According to the Medford Police Department, they started investigating 33-year-old Gharrett Paul Parker after he was released from prison. Officers suspected he was trafficking drugs into Oregon, but would rarely come into the state. He allegedly had 20 other people working to get drugs into the hands of dealers in southern Oregon.
On June 22, local law enforcement agencies working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Parker at a Yreka motel. Police said he injured himself jumping from a second-story window, but was quickly caught.
Parker was found with over a pound of heroin and methamphetamine when he was taken into custody, police said. Several other people from Stockton were detained during the arrest.
MPD said Parker was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on federal charges of intent to distribute heroin. The investigation is ongoing.