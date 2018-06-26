Central Oregon Graham Fire nearly 100% contained

SISTERS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry is working to contain the Graham Fire in central Oregon.
Fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, the Graham Fire was fast-moving, torching trees and producing flames over 100 feet in length.
Currently, resources on the fire include 10 hand crews, 2 helicopters, 17 engines, 1 dozer, 3 water tenders and 338 personnel. Containment is estimated at 85%.
According to ODF, control lines are well-established and there has been no additional perimeter growth for the last three days. ODF’s Central Oregon District is working to achieve 100% containment; ODF’s strategies include daily engine patrols and mop up operations.
Local residents may see occasional smoke from pockets of unburnt fuel smoldering in the fire’s interior. If residents see flames or spot fires they are advised to call 911.
ODF’s Central Oregon District will continue to provide updates on the status of the Graham Fire.