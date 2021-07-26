California’s Dixie Fire 21% contained

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – More Californians are being ordered to evacuate as the Dixie Fire in Butte and Plumas Counties continues to burn.
Crews are asking residents to leave, saying they might not be able to rescue people who choose to stay home.
The Dixie Fire is California’s largest wildfire this year. It broke out on July 13th and is just 21% contained.
Crews say the Dixie Fire has burned more than 190,000 acres and has merged with another smaller fire that sparked on Thursday.
The massive flames have already destroyed homes and continue to threaten thousands of other structures.