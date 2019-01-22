Car crushed in Pennsylvania crash, no serious injuries reported

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WGAL/NBC) – A compact car was crushed from both ends in a crash this morning in Pennsylvania.
When you see the image of the crash, you won’t believe everyone involved walked away.
A box truck rear-ended a small car, which then sent underneath an SUV.
What’s left of that small purple car, now barely visible between the trucks.
A reporter on the scene says the driver of that car was walking around talking to people after paramedics helped him get out.
Vern Fillmann, the man who was driving the SUV, said the truck driver told him she choked on coffee and blacked out.
Fillmann said he didn’t realize his vehicle was on top of another car at first, and when he got out he couldn’t believe what he saw. “It was like a roller coaster ride with more smoke and noise. It was bad,” he said.
Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.