Car fire spreads to nearby BLM land

Josephine County, Ore.- A vehicle fire spread to BLM land in rural Josephine County Monday night.
Rural Metro Fire was dispatched after someone called 911 reporting a Ford SUV had caught fire several miles up Granite Hill Rd. According to Rural Metro Fire, the driver was on their way to a party when a mechanical problems sparked the fire.
Crews from Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District were already out handling several illegal campfires. They were also dispatched and arrived on scene first. When they got to the location, the SUV was engulfed in flames which were spreading to the surrounding brush and trees.
The ODF fire crew was able to get the fire knocked down and stop the flames from spreading. Rural Metro arrived and assisted in the mop up. No injuries were reported.