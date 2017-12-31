Car hits and kills pedestrian in Grants Pass crosswalk

Grants Pass, Ore. — Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety responded to a call at the intersection of Parkdale and Rogue River Highway for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.
Investigators found a 2009 Nissan Pickup was making a left turn on Parkdale Drive when it struck a 62-year-old woman. She was walking in the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection.
The victim was taken to Three Rivers Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
GPDPS said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Investigators are continuing to gather more information in this case. If you witnessed the incident, you’re asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.
