DUII patrols in affect for new year celebrations

Medford, Ore.– New Year’s Eve often means a festive and fun night with friends. But when the fun ends, what then?
If you ask police across Southern Oregon and Northern California drinking and getting behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve means spending it behind bars.
“Where people make a mistake is they don’t start off with the purpose of getting a ride home from a sober driver,” said Sgt. Jason Antley of the Medford Police Department. “They fail to plan ahead.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also has some tips for you to stay safe on the roads.
First, always make sure you have a plan to drive sober, or designate someone else to do so. If you know people who are about to drive while impaired, help them make other arrangements like calling a cab, or a friend who is sober.
Finally, if you suspect an impaired driver on the road, be sure to call police.