Carnival rides, arts and crafts, food vendors and more at the Boatnik festival

GRANTS PASS, ORE. —A Rogue Valley tradition that goes back six decades, is in full swing this weekend as Boatnik kicked off their third day of the festival on Saturday.
It’s the biggest event happening in southern Oregon this weekend. The day’s events began around 10 a.m., starting with the street parade.
There are plenty of activities going on at Riverside Park. Carnival rides, arts and crafts, bingo and a second night of patriotic fireworks are scheduled.
The Spring Boat Exhibition is kicking off around noon tomorrow.
“Veterans are great! You meet new people, you seen people you haven’t seen for a while. Grants Pass is a friendly place,” said Jackie Ternosky.
In addition to all the fun, local breweries, food vendors and chefs will be serving up their best creations all the way till Monday. According to organizers, Monday will also be the highlight of Boatnik, featuring the world famous Whitewater Hydroplane Race.
To find out more information on the festival, click here: https://www.boatnik.com/