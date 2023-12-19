CASA and MPDs Toy Sleigh

MEDFORD, Ore. – CASA of Jackson County and the Medford Police Department partnered to spread some holiday joy around the city on Monday.

Medford Police Department and CASA stop at a couple of locations to drop off toys and meet Santa.

CASA holds its Giving Tree program every year.

Community members can donate toys and clothes to kids living in foster care.

This year they stopped at the Jackson County Court House and then at Porters in Medford.

Medford Police Department has helped transport the presents since 2019.

