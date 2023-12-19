PacifiCorp reaches $250 million settlement for Archie Creek Complex Fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – PacifiCorp announced it has entered into settlement agreements totaling $250 million with 10 companies impacted by the 2020 Archie Creek Complex Fire.

According to the settlement filed on December 15, the timber companies said they took losses when PacifiCorp’s equipment caused the Archie Creek Complex Fire. The companies then filed a lawsuit in Douglas County Circuit Court related to the fire.

PacifiCorp has denied all allegations made about them in relation to the fire.

The company said in a statement to the press: “The 2020 wildfires were undeniably tragic, and PacifiCorp is pleased to resolve this matter on behalf of our impacted customers and communities.”

PacifiCorp says this settlement agreement follows closely behind a separate agreement reached earlier this month with 463 people related to the Archie Creek Complex Fire.

