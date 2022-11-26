Cascade Christian heads back to 3A state championship game on Saturday

Christian

MEDFORD, Ore. – Cascadefootball is headed back to the 3A state championship game, for the first-time since 2018.

The Challengers are looking for their fourth title in 17 years.

They’re currently undefeated at 12-0.

The challengers average margin of victory is a whopping 43 points

It’s been quite the turnaround for them, after going 5-4 a season ago.

Their closest win this season came in last week’s semi-final matchup against Dayton, beating them 42-20.

That dominance this year is what got them to Saturday’s 3A state championship game against Kennedy High School.

The Trojans also come into the game undefeated.

“They got ton of experience,” Cascade Christian head coach Jon Gettman said. “They’ve been in the championship game i think it’s three straight years, this will be the fourth straight year they’ve been in the championship game. And so they bring an immense amount of skill, talent and experience. And so it will be a battle for us.”

As dominant as Cascade Christian’s offense has been, their defense has been just as good.

Allowing no more than 20 points in a game, including the playoffs.

If they do prevail tomorrow, it would be their first state title since 2017.

The clash between the two top-seeded teams will be at Cottage Grove High School.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m..