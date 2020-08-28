Case of possible COVID-19 reinfection reported in the U.S.

(NBC) The nation’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection may have been reported in Nevada.
Researchers say the 25-year-old man first tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April.
He recovered but then got sick again in late-May and the illness was more severe than his initial infection.
The scientists say genetic sequencing revealed the strain for the second infection was slightly different than the first.
It is important to note that the case research has not yet been peer-reviewed.
This report comes days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection was reported in Hong Kong.
Since then a patient in Belgium and another in the Netherlands were also reported to have been reinfected with the virus.