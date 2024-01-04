Cat safe after spending at least 4 days on top of a power pole in Malin

MALIN, Ore.- A cat is safe after spending at least 4 days on top of a power pole in Malin.

According to local woman Heather Naylor, the cat had been stuck on top of the pole since December 30th. She said she called the police and fire department, but no one was able to rescue the poor kitty. That is, until a man from Pacific Power was sent out to save the scared-y cat.

“I had a gentleman message me on my Facebook messenger and told me that he had dispatched one of his men to go out,” Naylor said, “so we met him out there, he dropped everything, and he was out there within 5 minutes of me posting that on Facebook”.

Naylor says the man has rescued the same cat multiple times in the past. She and Pacific Power say the cat is now safe and back home. NBC5 just hopes the cat doesn’t get stuck somewhere else again soon.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.