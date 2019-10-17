Home
‘Cat’astrophe averted, firefighters rescued trapped cat

PHOENIX, Ore.– It was the “purr”fect outcome to what was a “claw”ful situation.

On Tuesday morning, Jackson County Fire District #5 responded to a bit of a “cat”tastrophe. When they arrived at the home, they found a cat with its head stuck in the lower rack of a dishwasher.

With a bit of maneuvering and a wooden spoon, the cat was finally released unharmed.

“Occasionally we will get calls for an animal rescue and they are a pleasant relief from our usual calls,” said Cpt. Brian Bolstad. “Usually positive results, usually the folks are very happy that we can assist them.”

Firefighters say their usual animal rescue calls involve cats stuck in trees. This was a furry first.

