Cave Fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – The Cave Fire is growing in California’s Santa Barbara County, prompting mandatory evacuation warnings for an area around Highway 154.
The Cave Fire started Monday afternoon in the Los Padres National Forest.
It’s not contained and has crossed Highway 154 near the Santa Barbara city limits.
Officials say no homes have burned but a lot of structures are threatened.
The Cave Fire started just after 4:00 p.m. local time near East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire has grown to more than 4,000 acres.