Cave Junction shooting suspect arrested, police say

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A Josephine County man was arrested and is now facing multiple charges after police say he fired shots at a teenager.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, a suspect fired multiple rounds at a 15-year-old practicing driving on her family’s private property on Ridge Vista Drive in Cave Junction.

The suspect, 44-year-old Naham Harris, was arrested after deputies reportedly found more than $100,000, processed marijuana, and multiple firearms hidden in a wooded area on Harris’ property.

Harris was charged with unlawful use of a firearm, menacing, reckless endangering and unlawful possession of marijuana.