Timbers, Thorns CEO steps down amid investigation into alleged sexual abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Merritt Paulson has removed himself as CEO of Portland Timbers and Thorns FC, effective immediately, following a report released earlier this month detailing an investigation into the Women’s National Soccer League.

Paulson made the announcement in a statement Tuesday morning, saying that he was “holding myself accountable for not doing enough.”

“I apologize to our players, the organization, and the Portland community for the mistakes we made, including not being transparent about Paul Riley’s termination,” Paulson wrote. “Our organization’s failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility, and my responsibility alone.”

The announcement comes one week after Paulson said he would step back from “all Thorns-related decision making” and turn the role over to Thorns general counsel Heather Davis.

Paulson said Davis will remain interim president and interim CEO. Sarah Keane, who Davis appointed as interim COO, will lead the search for a new permanent CEO.

U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation after former National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and Portland Thorns players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shin came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion going back a decade involving former coach Paul Riley. Their allegations were published in an article by The Athletic in September 2021.

“It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a women’s sports team could be, has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior,” Paulson wrote in his statement.

Last week, the Timbers and Thorns said the club fired president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub.

In the wake of the report, Alaska Airlines , a primary sponsor of the teams, announced it will redirect sponsorship funds this quarter. The funds will go to the NWSL Players Association “Support the Players Emergency Trust” and to youth sports in the Portland area.

