CDC: 1M received unauthorized extra doses of vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – According to the CDC, upwards of a million people have gotten unauthorized booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those doses were administered before the FDA on Thursday authorized third doses for certain people with compromised immune systems.
On Friday, vaccine advisers to the CDC voted to recommend an extra dose in those individuals in accordance with the authorization.
The CDC says roughly 140 million people have completed a two-dose regimen of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.