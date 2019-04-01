CDC: 2019 measles cases 2nd highest since 2000

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN/KSHB) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of measles cases in 2019 is already the second-greatest number of cases reported in the US since the disease was eliminated in 2000.
Measles is highly contagious.
A total of 387 individual cases have been confirmed in 15 states from January 1 to March 28, 2019.
Typical measles symptoms include high fever, rash, stuffy nose and reddened eyes.
The CDC said symptoms usually disappear without treatment within two or three weeks.
A severe case of the measles can lead to death.
The CDC said one dose of the measles vaccine known as the MMR vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles if you come in contact with the virus. Two doses are about 97% effective.