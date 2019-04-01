Oregon now home to last Blockbuster Video on Earth

BEND, Ore. (NBC) – It used to be the place to be on a Friday night to pick out a movie to rent for the weekend. Now, there’s only one place like it left in the world.
A Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon is officially the last Blockbuster in the world. The other store in Australia closed for good Sunday.
With services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, there’s not much demand for video rentals.
But the manager of the Oregon store has said there are no plans to close the location with locals still renting movies and tourists coming to see the last Blockbuster.