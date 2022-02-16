CDC expected to ease masking guidelines soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The CDC is “cautiously optimistic” about the downward trend in omicron-fueled COVID cases.

The agency was expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines as early as next week.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said they were considering new benchmarks for masking based on levels of severe illness and hospital capacity.

“We are looking at all of our guidance based not only on where we are right now in the pandemic, but also on the tools we now have at our disposal, such as vaccines, boosters, tests, and treatments and our latest understanding of the disease. As we consider future metrics, which will be updated soon, we recognize the importance of not just cases which continue to result in substantial or high community transmission in over 97% of our counties in the country, but critically, medically severe disease that leads to hospitalizations.”

She emphasized that people should continue to wear a mask if feeling unwell, recently tested positive or have been exposed to the virus.