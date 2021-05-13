CDC plans to drop mask requirements for fully vaccinated people

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention plans to soon update its mask guidance for people vaccinated against COVID-19.
NBC News reports the CDC is expected to announce that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear masks or social distance indoors or outdoors in most circumstances.
According to federal data, 35% of Americans have been fully vaccinated.
Even with the expected guidance change, fully vaccinated people may still be asked to wear masks in certain locations.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke Wednesday about the issue. She said. “We have changed our guidance at least three times now, or three times now in the context of vaccine guidance, and in the vaccine rollout, and we’re looking forward to updating it again very soon.”
Walensky also said students should be back in school full-time this fall and at camps this summer.
Walensky said high rates of COVID-19 vaccination among educators and the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 12 and up will help the U.S. achieve that goal.