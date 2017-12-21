Central Oregon driver crashes into bus

REDMOND, Ore. – A 63-year-old Bend man crashed his pickup truck into a stopped school bus on a Redmond road Thursday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at about 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest Canal Boulevard and Southwest McVey Avenue.
An investigation revealed the school bus came to a stop at the intersection, waiting for traffic to clear the way for a turn. The bus driver was using the turn signal.
Clarence Rosebrook was driving on the same road as the bus and didn’t notice it stopped in front of him, police said. Evidence at the scene indicates Rosebrook tried to miss the bus, but he slammed into the right rear bumper.
Rosebrook became trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. He wasn’t injured in the crash.
There were three students and two adults on the bus at the time of the collision. One of the students was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.
Deputies said Rosebrook was cited for following too closely. It doesn’t appear that intoxication or distracted driving had any part in the crash.