Teen who survived Amtrak derailment remains hospitalized

DUPONT, Wash. (KATU/CNN) – 16-year-old Timmy Brodigen planned to spend time with his family in Oregon City. But now, “Timmy is hooked up to every machine known to man that you can imagine, the assistance for breathing and everything else just to make sure,” explained Timmy’s cousin, Tab McFadden.
Since the train derailment, Timmy’s had multiple surgeries and procedures for a compressed spinal cord and a brain bleed. Tab said, “He needed to have surgery on his neck to repair his C-5, part of his vertebrae on his neck, there was head trauma as well.”
Tab visited Timmy in the hospital Tuesday and said his cousin is a fighter. “It just crushes you it just breaks your heart to watch this. They are strong in faith, we are all praying for them, just to see the agony in their eyes, the hurt, the pain, it’s just overwhelming.”
Immediately following the crash Tab said Timmy was able to speak, helping first responders contact his family. “They intubated him initially at the triage site and then brought him in. they sedated him and even since then he’s been sedated since that point in time.”
The past 48 hours included ups and downs for Timmy. Recently, he developed a fever but also showed progress. “There has been movement though,” tab said. “He does have certain movement he moved his arm this morning. as little as that sounds, it’s pretty major.”
Doctors expect Timmy to be in the hospital for some time. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.