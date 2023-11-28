Central Point motorcyclist dies in Highway 99 crash Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Central Point man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a car on Highway 99 Saturday afternoon.

According to Oregon State Police, a Hyundai Elantra was stopped at the intersection of Elk Street and Highway 99 before turning left onto the highway.

The car passed into the path of an oncoming motorcycle, driven by Kevin L. Norman, 69 of Central Point, causing a crash.

Norman was declared dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

OSP says the highway was impacted for around 2 and a half hours during the investigation. The driver of the car was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.