Central Point motorcyclist dies in Highway 99 crash Saturday

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 28, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Central Point man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a car on Highway 99 Saturday afternoon.

According to Oregon State Police, a Hyundai Elantra was stopped at the intersection of Elk Street and Highway 99 before turning left onto the highway.

The car passed into the path of an oncoming motorcycle, driven by Kevin L. Norman, 69 of Central Point, causing a crash.

Norman was declared dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

OSP says the highway was impacted for around 2 and a half hours during the investigation.  The driver of the car was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content