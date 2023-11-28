Riddle homicide suspect at large, last known to be in Northern California

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Detectives are still searching for the Riddle man accused of killing a Grants Pass man and injuring another victim on November 20.

According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Gauge Douglas James Main was last known to be in the Northern California area following the homicide of Grants Pass man Devonte Lovell Clark, 20.

This comes from an incident the night of November 20 when dispatchers received calls of a shooting near Main Street and East Third Avenue in Riddle.

Responding deputies say Clark died at the scene. A second victim, also from Grants Pass, had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Detectives say Main fled the scene after stealing a silver 2017 Honda Civic bearing Oregon license plate 276PAT. The car was recovered in California.

Main is considered armed and dangerous. Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin says he asked the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce for help finding Main.

Anyone with information which may lead to Main’s arrest is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case #23-4651.

